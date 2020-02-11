Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.38

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$16.38 ($11.62) and last traded at A$16.34 ($11.59), with a volume of 2789243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.10 ($11.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion and a PE ratio of 247.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$15.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 924.24%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

