CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after buying an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CAE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,019,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

