Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADVM. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

ADVM opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

