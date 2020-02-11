Seagate Technology’s (STX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $492,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock worth $9,635,585 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

