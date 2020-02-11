Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

