Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 148,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
