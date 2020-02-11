Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 148,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

