Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Thermon Group’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.