Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.