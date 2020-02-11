Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.18, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

