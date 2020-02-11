Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.