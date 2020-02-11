Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

