Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VNE opened at $14.55 on Friday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

