KeyCorp Weighs in on Hub Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hub Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.