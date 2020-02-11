Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HAIN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

