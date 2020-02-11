Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

MEET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.13 on Friday. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

