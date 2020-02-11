Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter.

HMN opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after buying an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

