Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $134.04 and a one year high of $185.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.