NV5 Global’s (NVEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $62.41 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $800.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

