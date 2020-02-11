B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inphi in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

IPHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $82.39 on Monday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

