Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. Post has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

