Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $12.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $50.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,294.50 on Monday. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,318.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,129.41, for a total value of $282,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,763,229.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,451. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.