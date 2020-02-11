William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KFRC opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kforce by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Kforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,151. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

