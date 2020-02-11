Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MT. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

