Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

PXD stock opened at $136.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,114,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.