Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

NYSE:OLN opened at $16.21 on Monday. Olin has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,189,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

