Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

MANH stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,851,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

