Brokers Set Expectations for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $155.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.