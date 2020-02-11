Brokers Set Expectations for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $155.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc.
William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc.
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA Raised by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA Raised by Analyst
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 Earnings
Olin Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Olin Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report