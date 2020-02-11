Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Norbord Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

