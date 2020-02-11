Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

