Metlife Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Metlife in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

