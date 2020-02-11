Spotify Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Spotify in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

NYSE SPOT opened at $148.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

