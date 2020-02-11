Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

