Norbord Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. Norbord has a one year low of C$26.31 and a one year high of C$42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.31.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$955,220.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.