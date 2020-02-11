Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Snap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $741,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,726,833.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spotify Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Spotify Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Teck Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Norbord Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share
Norbord Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Gran Tierra Energy Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Gran Tierra Energy Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report