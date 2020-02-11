Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Cut by Analyst

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Snap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $741,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,726,833.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

