Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By William Blair

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tenable stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 132,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 558,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

