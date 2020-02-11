Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Gran Tierra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTE. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.14 and a 12-month high of C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of $440.38 million and a PE ratio of 635.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

