Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35).

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 566,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,083,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,815,000.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.