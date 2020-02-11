Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.31.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.10 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.78.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 over the last three months.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

