SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TENB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

