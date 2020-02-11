National Bank Financial Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$87.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

GSY stock opened at C$68.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.53. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$39.50 and a 52-week high of C$74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total transaction of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

