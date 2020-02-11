Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMP shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

