NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NWE opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

