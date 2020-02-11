BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$63.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.39 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$56.81 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Isra Vision Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Isra Vision Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Arbutus Biopharma Rating Reiterated by B. Riley
Arbutus Biopharma Rating Reiterated by B. Riley
LYFT Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities
LYFT Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities
NetApp Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares
NetApp Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares
NV5 Global’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital
NV5 Global’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report