BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.39 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$56.81 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

