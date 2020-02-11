BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a one year low of C$56.81 and a one year high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

