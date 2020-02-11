Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.50.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$46.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

