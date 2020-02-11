Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$57.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$46.30 and a one year high of C$57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

