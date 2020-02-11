Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) versus American Energy Group (NYSE:AEGG) Head to Head Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum 6.62% -1.90% -1.03% American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $2.08 billion 0.16 $342.49 million $2.18 1.68 American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 5 15 3 0 1.91 American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $12.49, indicating a potential upside of 240.43%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats American Energy Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

