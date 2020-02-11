Critical Review: Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (OTCMKTS:TNDM)

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encision and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $8.80 million 0.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 25.52 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -31.15

Encision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -3.32% -11.79% -6.67% Tandem Diabetes Care -7.19% -9.44% -5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Encision and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 11 0 2.79

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Encision.

Risk & Volatility

Encision has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Encision on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

