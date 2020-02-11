Financial Analysis: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Micron Technology 3 4 26 1 2.74

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $63.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.64 $127.09 million $0.53 21.79 Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.71 $6.31 billion $6.15 9.32

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 1.26% 3.51% 1.44% Micron Technology 17.01% 11.36% 8.56%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Amkor Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

