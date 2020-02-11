Analyzing Federated Hermes (FHI) & Its Competitors

Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Federated Hermes to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion $272.34 million 13.52 Federated Hermes Competitors $1.44 billion $293.23 million 15.47

Federated Hermes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Federated Hermes Competitors 12.82% 66.74% 8.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federated Hermes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes Competitors 733 2618 2746 148 2.37

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Federated Hermes’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Federated Hermes competitors beat Federated Hermes on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

